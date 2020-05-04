Mayor outlines reopening strategy for local businesses

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Greg Cox on Monday outlined a reopening strategy for local businesses to ensure that San Diego is ready to safely reopen once state orders are lifted.

The guidelines were developed by industry and workforce leaders and can be used by restaurants, hair and nail salons, among other businesses.

The plan includes five focus areas: employee health, safe worksite entry, workplace distancing and conditions, employee training and compliance and enhanced cleaning and sanitation.

The County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a Businesses Safety Framework that businesses must follow. Every businesses will need to demonstrate how it can safely operate in compliance with county and state requirements.