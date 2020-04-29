Vista leaders brainstorm ways to keep small businesses open

VISTA, Calif. — After a lengthy discussion at Tuesday’s Vista City Council meeting, council members decided to explore ways other than setting up a small business emergency loan program to help local business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After surveying several small businesses, council members voiced concerns that a loan would only put some business owners into further debt.

“The funding that they’re getting from the federal government cannot be used to repay this loan,” councilmember Amanda Young Rigby said.

Instead, they directed staff to come up with creative ways to support Vista businesses, like free marketing campaigns and promotions like coupon books.

During the meeting, the Vista Chamber of Commerce voiced support for the plan, which will be discussed at a future meeting.

Emanuel Herrera, owner of Culichi Town restaurant, said he is down from 60 employees to just four or five. He opened the restaurant just eight months ago. He hopes the city is able to offer support to small businesses.

“We’re hoping to do the best we can,” Herrera said.