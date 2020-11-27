Virtual guide offers perks to support Oceanside businesses

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – An Oceanside-based economic development nonprofit recently compiled a virtual guide to incentivize shopping small for Small Business Saturday and beyond.

“We are trying to encourage people to just maintain their energy and shopping within their local community,” said Gumaro Escarcega, program manager for MainStreet Oceanside.

The digital downtown guide spotlights more than two dozen establishments including a mix of restaurants and retail stores as well as cultural options such as the California Surf Museum and the Oceanside Museum of Art. Coupons in the book can be used through Dec. 20.

It’s free to access and features ads and other information about products found in Oceanside, Escarcega said.

“Everything you buy goes not only to help the museum but it also goes to help the local artists community which is suffering a lot with COVID-19,” Luciana Fernandes, store manager at Oceanside Museum of Art.

Since the museum can’t operate with normal visitors, Fernandes said it was able to expand its storefront in the interim.

“We decided since we weren’t using this big space that we would move the store over here. I re-created redesign the store here in the lobby area,” she said.