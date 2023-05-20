SAN DIEGO — Barrio Logan will host a Vegan Food Popup with over 50 vendors starting Memorial Day Weekend.

The free event, which is set to take place Saturday, May 27 from 12-4 p.m., will be located in front of Mujeres Brew House at 1983 Julian Ave, officials said in a press release. It will be held every fourth Saturday.

Foods to grub on range from traditional Mexican dishes such as mole tamales and faux chicken-stuffed waffles, to Italian, Pacific Islander, Japanese and more cuisines.

Vendors to be in attendance include Buenas Burgers, Dharma’s Pierogis, Gourmet Tamales, Krishna’s Kitchen, Macros Goods, Maribel y Oliva Cocina, Reda’s Ethiopian Cuisine, Sabor Piri Piri, SeaCo Catch, Smashed Avocado Toast, Stone Monkey, Teif’s Pacific Island Grill, Turkish Grill, Underdog, Uprising Pizza and Vegan Mirai Sushi.

Packaged foods, apparel, produce delivery, jewelry, home goods and dog treats will also be available at the event.

Other Vegan Food Popup markets can be found in Vista at Local Roots Kombucha every first Friday from 5-9 p.m. and in North Park, every second Saturday from 12-4 p.m. at the North Park Mini Park.

All locations offer free parking and are family- and dog-friendly.