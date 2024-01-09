LA JOLLA, Calif. — The heart of La Jolla’s Bird Rock neighborhood is a thriving little hub of shops and cafés. Now, one remaining eyesore in the community is about to get a makeover.

The dilapidated property has not seen life for more than a decade. It is located in the 5600 block of La Jolla Boulevard, right off one of the newer roundabouts meant to slow down traffic through what was once a busy thoroughfare between Pacific Beach and downtown La Jolla.

The combined properties look pretty bad now, but in its glory it was home to the popular Case Street Café and Patio and The French Pastry Shop.

“We have new boutiques. We have new cafés. We have healthy food here that wasn’t here before, so I feel like it’s a really special place for people to come and experience community,” Krystia Rae told FOX 5. “It has been abandoned for a really long time. It’s a beautiful space and there’s a lot of opportunity.”

Rae owns a beautiful shop and restaurant next door, Lavande Spiritual Wellness. Like many small business owners along La Jolla Boulevard, they are excited about a new tenant and what they may bring to their community.

“We’re trying to get more people into our neighborhood because it’s such a special neighborhood. There’s a lot here to offer for our community,” she said. “We just need people to know about us so a new café is going to be perfect to start bringing in more people, who have an experienced what we are here on La Jolla Boulevard in Bird Rock.”

We reached out to the Bird Rock Community Association as well as the broker for the property by did not hear back by publication.

According to reports posted at the property, business permits have been filed with the city and things are moving along, but the exact timeline as to when a grand opening for a new business is unknown at this time.

“When the right offer comes in and that person comes in and it’s the right business for this area that’s when it’s going to be developed and that’s when it’s going to be opened,” Rae said.