University Heights gym cited for failing to close

SAN DIEGO — A gym in University Heights was fined Tuesday for refusing to close despite public health orders.

Boulevard Fitness has been getting some serious pressure to close after the owner refused to do so when the state went into a second shutdown after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

San Diego County leaders said the gym received a citation from San Diego police for violating state and county orders that prohibit gyms from operating indoors.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher spoke out Tuesday about businesses that defy health orders.

“Their action only serves to punish those entities that are following the rule and doing everything right,” said Fletcher. “It only serves as a way to potentially set back our progress as a region.”

Owner Shawn Gilbert refused to close when he was delivered a cease-and-desist order several weeks ago. He declined to comment Tuesday about the fine.

Earlier this month, the owner of a Ramona gym was charged with keeping his business open. Peter San Nicolas, who owns Ramona Fitness Center, faces five misdemeanor counts of violating the California Emergency Services Act, according to a criminal complaint filed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.