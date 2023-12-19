A new Universal Studios theme park could be coming to the United Kingdom.

A Universal Destinations & Experiences spokesperson confirms to KTLA that the company has purchased land in Bedford, a town about 45 minutes outside of London.

“We recently acquired land in Bedford and are at the early stages of exploring its feasibility for a potential park and resort at this site,” the spokesperson told KTLA.

“It will be many months before we are ready to make a decision to proceed and we look forward to engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community.”

The company said it chose Bedford to host its latest theme park, should it come to fruition, mainly due to its transportation infrastructure and its proximity to London and the rest of Europe.

NBCUniversal didn’t disclose what themed attractions and areas could come to the new theme park.

News of the possible new theme park comes after the company announced plans to open Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas, and Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Epic Universe theme park is also under construction in Orlando, Florida and is expected to open in summer 2025.

Closer to home, Universal Studios Hollywood recently opened the first Super Nintendo World in the U.S. and announced plans to open a “Fast and Furious”-themed roller coaster.

Universal Studios already has theme parks in California, Florida, Japan, Beijing and Singapore.