SAN DIEGO – United Airlines plans to end nonstop flights between the San Diego and Los Angeles airports starting this fall, the company confirmed Friday.

The change will be effective as of Oct. 30, a company spokesperson said in an email. While not specifically addressing the shift, the company said it considers several factors in considering the success of an individual route including “customer demand in the local market, resources to support the operation, the needs of our broader network,” among others.

United previously announced it was suspending service to two cities this fall: the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport in Arizona and the Texarkana Regional Airport in Arkansas, noting it’s “already started working with customers on alternate plans.”

It leaves just one nonstop flight between the two cities with only Delta Air Lines servicing the route after October. The Los Angeles flight is the only shift in San Diego for United with the company planning to maintain its other routes to Denver, Newark, Chicago, San Francisco and Dulles, Virginia.

Several other non-flight options remain for travelers, including Greyhound bus service and the Pacific Surfliner Amtrak train.

See all of the flights in and out of the San Diego International Airport by clicking here.