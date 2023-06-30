ENCINTIAS, Calif. — Workers at the recently-unionized Starbucks in Encinitas went on strike Friday, joining protests at stores across the country calling for the coffee company to better support LGBTQ+ employees.

The walkout is first action at the store — located right off the Interstate 5 near Leucadia Boulevard — after employees voted to form a union last month.

The store was the first in San Diego County to join nationwide collective bargaining efforts at the coffee chain. Another location in Hillcrest has since followed suit, filing initial unionization paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

Striking workers at the Encinitas store citied reported incidents at other stores where Starbucks employees claim gender-affirming care benefits were threatened or that they were not permitted to decorate for Pride Month as part of the rationale for Friday’s protest.

In a statement earlier in June, Starbucks Workers United said that these incidents where employees were either told to take down Pride Month decorations or not put any up at all made employees feel “unwelcome in their own workspace.”

Starbucks Workers United initiated strikes time with Pride Month across the country in response to these claims. According to the union, the action disrupted operations at more than a hundred stores nationwide over the last week.

However, Starbucks insists that the claims made by Workers United are false. They assert that the company has not altered corporate policies on the approach to celebrating Pride Month or employee healthcare offerings.

The company extended full healthcare coverage to same-sex partners in 1988, later extending coverage to include gender reassignment surgery in 2013.

“Despite public commentary, there has been no change to any of our policies as it relates to our inclusive store environments, our company culture and the benefits we offer our partners,” Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan said in a statement. “We want to be crystal clear – Starbucks has been and will continue to be at the forefront of supporting the LGBTQIA2+ community, and we will not waver in that commitment!”

The coffee chain has since filed two unfair labor practice charges against Workers United with the NLRB in response to the claims made about Pride Month and healthcare that prompted the strike.

Disruptions caused by the strike at stores across Southern California are anticipated to remain minimal, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

Across the county, at least 319 of Starbucks’ 9,265 company-operated U.S. stores have voted to unionize since December 2021. According to Starbucks Workers United, employees are seeking guaranteed minimum hours, gender-neutral store bathrooms and safety improvements, among other things.

Over 80 complaints against Starbucks have also been filed with federal courts and labor regulators since efforts began, with NLRB judges finding the company liable for over a hundred labor law violations.

A Starbucks spokesperson told FOX5SanDiego.com that a negotiation date, July 25, has been proposed to the union representative for the Encinitas store. The company is waiting on Workers United to confirm or suggest another date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.