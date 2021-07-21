Ulta bringing new concept to 4 San Diego Target stores

SAN DIEGO — Ulta announced Wednesday it is bringing a new “shop-in-shop” concept to several Target locations in the San Diego area.

A news release from Ulta said the new offering, called Ulta Beauty at Target, will roll out at more than 100 Target stores nationwide beginning this August. Target customers will be able to shop more than 50 brands offered through Ulta, including bareMinerals, MAC Cosmetics, Tarte, Too Faced, TULA Skincare and the Ulta Beauty Collection.

San Diegans can experience the new shopping concept at the following locations:

San Diego Mission Valley 1288 Camino Del Rio N 92108-1511

Balboa 5680 Balboa Ave 92111-2702

Sports Arena 3245 Sports Arena Blvd 92110-4529

Grossmont 5500 Grossmont Ctr Dr 91942-3015

Ulta said each “shop-in-shop” will be placed near existing Target beauty sections. Products will also be offered on Target.com and in the Target app.

Guests who shop Ulta Beauty at Target will get rewards from Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards if they’re members.

See more locations and information about the new offerings on the Ulta Beauty at Target website.