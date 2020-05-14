UCSD Rady School of Management launches business recover coalition

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management Thursday launched the Rady School Business Recovery Coalition to help businesses in the region navigate the challenges created by COVID-19.

The coalition’s purpose is to draw on expertise from the UC San Diego community to provide immediate free assistance and guidance to businesses.

“We recognize the incredible hardships businesses have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said UCSD Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “The Rady School was founded in conjunction with local business leaders who envisioned the school as a catalyst of economic development. Today, that goal is more crucial than ever, and the Rady School is ready to respond.”

Faculty from the Rady School and throughout UCSD will provide virtual advice and insight, according to the university. The services of the coalition will be managed by the school’s Beyster Institute and the California Institute for Innovation and Development.

“The Rady School Business Recovery Coalition is the next evolution of why the school was founded,” said Rady School Dean Lisa Ordonez. “It’s in our DNA to help businesses with innovative ideas. We want to be at the forefront of the recovery effort in the San Diego region.”

The coalition will help businesses with immediate needs, such as financial planning, resource challenges and Paycheck Protection Program evaluations, as well as how to navigate safe and successful reopenings and operations and future innovation, including branding and re-establishing consumer confidence, business strategy and identifying growth opportunities.

UCSD student teams will also be engaged to support businesses, offering students the opportunity to give back to the community while gaining real-world consulting experience.

Businesses that want a consultation with a coalition associate should go to Rady’s COVID Small Business Recovery website.