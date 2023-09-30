SAN DIEGO — Good eats are easy to find throughout San Diego County. In fact, two restaurants in the region are considered among the best in the country.

Tripadvisor, a popular travel guide platform, announced Wednesday its final Travelers’ Choice Award for 2023: Best of the Best Restaurants. Two eateries in region were named on the list in their respective categories.

To find which spots are serving up “the best of the best,” researchers at Tripadvisor analyzed the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants on the platform. Data was considered from June, 2022 through May 31, 2023.

The platform’s findings were specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process. Those subcategories included the following: quick bites, date night, family-friendly, vegetarian, hidden gems, everyday eats, and fine dining.

The first San Diego-area spot to be named on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for 2023 is Oceana Coastal Kitchen, which ranked 10th in the country for “everyday eats.” Located at the Catamaran Resort Hotel in Mission Beach, this breakfast, lunch and dinner spot offers coastal California dishes.

While enjoying views of Mission Bay, guests at Oceana Coastal Kitchen can indulge in dishes like fish ceviche, a variety of sushi rolls, and big plates like the grilled flat iron steak or caramelized scallops. For breakfast time, there’s pancakes, waffles, omelets, and more.

The second regional restaurant to be mentioned by Tripadvisor is The Taco Stand, which ranked 9th in the category of “quick bites.” This popular taqueria has locations across the county, including La Jolla (the ranking location), downtown San Diego, North Park, and Encinitas.

No matter which location you visit, foodies can expect a variety of bites to choose from, especially when it comes to tacos. Will it be the carne asada, al pastor, pollo asado, grilled pescado, or will you go for one of The Taco Stand’s many burritos and quesadillas?

From seafood creations to tacos galore, San Diego is bringing some of the best foods to mouths of foodies, as shown by Tripadvisor’s review and ratings-based research.