Two more popular restaurants coming to San Diego’s Seaport Village

Two new big-name restaurants, Gladstone’s and Shorebird, will soon be added to the lineup t Seaport Village. (Photos: Port of San Diego)

SAN DIEGO — The restaurant lineup at Seaport Village is adding two more big names in Southern California dining to its offerings on the Embarcadero in San Diego.

The Port of San Diego says Gladstone’s, the historic beachside restaurant known for its Malibu location, and Shorebird, which has a popular spot on the bay in Newport Beach, are expected to arrive in fall 2022.

The two eateries became the 19th and 20th leases approved for shopping, dining and entertainment options at Seaport Village since the port took ownership in 2018. In the time since, leadership has poured millions of dollars into revitalizing the site and attracting new tenants.

“Seaport Village is attracting some major regional players in the food and beverage space – particularly among renowned casual dining and contemporary casual restaurants like Gladstone’s and Shorebird,” said Michael Zucchet, chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners, in a news release.

“Together, these latest additions to Seaport Village’s mostly locally-owned and operated lineup will bring even more excellent options to our San Diego Bay waterfront for locals and visitors to enjoy.”

Gladstone’s, a Malibu mainstay since 1972, says their first location in San Diego County will feature over 9,600 square feet of space, including an outdoor, wrap-around patio on the promenade. The restaurant says diners can look forward to a “fresh, new concept with a focus on classic seafood dishes including fish plates, king crab, Maine lobster, and more.”

Shorebird will have a smaller footprint, with a 2,272-square-foot, two-story building that will be located over the water of San Diego Bay. Foodies can expect “a modern take on classic Americana flavors with influences from traditional seafood and steakhouses,” according to the restaurant.

Construction on both restaurants is slated to start in summer 2022.

Learn more about Seaport Village website.