While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot, now projected to be $1.25 billion, two California Lottery players still walked away as big winners.

Two Mega Millions tickets, one sold in Lancaster and the other in Los Angeles, matched five of the six winning numbers and are worth $650,579 each, according to the California Lottery website.

The winning ticket sold in Lancaster was purchased at Bootleggers 2 mini market, located at 111 E. Ave. K. The other was sold at Royal Liquor on 2501 N. Pasadena Ave. in L.A.

The winners’ identities have yet to be disclosed.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawings were 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and gold Mega Ball 12.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday at 7:59 p.m. Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased statewide at any lottery retail location.