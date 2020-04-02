Trader Joe’s, Target to close on Easter Sunday

SAN DIEGO — A handful of stores included on the essential services list during the stay-at-home order will be closed on Easter Sunday to give workers a break in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 30, Trader Joe’s announced it would be closing all of its stores on April 12 “to give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest.”

Target will also be closed on Easter Sunday, Parade reported last month.

Costco too will be closed, though its planned closure is in line with the chain’s typical holiday hours.

Other grocery and drug store chains — including Walmart, Albertsons, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid — are expected to remain open on April 12.