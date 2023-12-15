SANTEE, Calif. — You can find Trader Joe’s stores scattered throughout San Diego County. Now, a new location is coming to East County where the closest one is a bit of a drive away.

Santee is getting a brand new Trader Joe’s location, a company spokesperson confirmed Friday.

The grocery store chain has locations throughout San Diego County, including Carmel Mountain Ranch, Chula Vista, Scripps Ranch, La Jolla, Point Loma and more.

Currently, the nearest Trader Joe’s location to Santee is on Grossmont Center Drive in La Mesa.

The newest location will be opening in Santee in the near future. The company did not give a timeline of when the new store is expected to open, but did say it would be announced on their website in advance. The exact location of the new store was also not released at this time.

Nationwide, the grocery store chain just opened a new location in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and announced a new store coming to Middletown, New Jersey in 2024.

Trader Joe’s is open for the holidays on Christmas Eve until 5 p.m., closed on Christmas. Stores will also be open on New Year’s Eve until 5 p.m., closed on New Year’s Day.