SAN DIEGO — Tourists spent a record amount of money is San Diego last year.

While there were 6 million fewer visitors in 2022 than before the pandemic, those who visited the city stayed longer and spent more money, setting a new record of $13.6 billion spent compared to $11.6 billion before the pandemic.

Millions of people visited America’s Finest City in last year — 29 million people, to be exact, according to a new report by the San Diego Tourism Authority. That’s compared to 35.1 million people who visited in 2019.

Those visitors spent more than $7 billion on hotels and dining out, $2.1 billion on local attractions, $1.5 billion on shopping and $1 billion on transportation. The overall spending was a record, even with six million fewer visitors. The report says that’s largely due to inflation and the fact that visitors last year spent more time in San Diego.

“When you take a look at all the visitors that are coming into San Diego, whether they are from the U.S. or from another country, the things that they are doing, the things that they are enjoying here really makes our quality of life as San Diego residents that much better,” said Kerri Kapich, chief operating officer with the San Diego Tourism Authority. “So all of this revenue is so important because it helps reduce our tax burden as San Diego residents,” Kapich said. “So we really do love those tourists.”

Kapich, along with city leaders, spoke at the San Diego Zoo Wednesday morning discussing how tourism benefits to the community.

“Those dollars as mentioned before, they stay in our community,” said San Diego County Chairwoman Nora Vargas. “So it’s really important that we’re able with that to pay good wages, purchase goods and services for local businesses as well as to fund infrastructure programs.”