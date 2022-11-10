SAN DIEGO — The popular sports entertainment brand Topgolf announced Thursday their plans to open not one, but two locations in San Diego.

In addition to the plans to build a Topgolf location on the San Diego waterfront, the company is now adding plans to open a driving range in Sorrento Valley.

In July, Topgolf entered into exclusive negotiations with the Port of San Diego to bring one of their high-tech driving ranges to East Harbor Island.

The newly announced Sorrento Valley location plans to redevelop the Carroll Canyon Golf Center, according to a news release from Topgolf. The planned range will feature three levels and over 80 hitting bays.

“We’ve wanted to bring the Topgolf venue experience to San Diego for a long time, and it’s encouraging to see us making progress toward that goal,” said a quote attributed to Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “While still in the early stages, we’re excited by the potential to bring even more play to the San Diego community.”

While the exact location for the East Harbor Island is yet to be determined, the brand, owned by Carlsbad-based Callaway Golf, was given tentative approval by Port of San Diego commissioners to move ahead with the potential $40 million facility. The company’s plan calls for a 68,000-square-foot building on an 8.5-acre site with over 100 hitting bays as well as a restaurant and a bar.