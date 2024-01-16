LA MESA, Calif. — A new brunch spot is opening in La Mesa this week, replacing Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza.

A new Toasted Gastrobrunch location opens in La Mesa Wednesday, Jan. 17, marking the restaurant’s fourth location between San Diego County and La Vegas. It is the second California location. The grand opening starts with brunch at 8 a.m.

Toasted Gastrobrunch offers $25 bottomless mimosas daily, and a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner menu items, with daily happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m., and dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. It even has a kids menu.

With unique topped toasts and egg specialty dishes like Shrimp and Grits and Eggs in Purgatory, pancakes and french toast, South of the Border dishes, main staples and desserts, there are may options to choose from.

There are several alcoholic brunch beverages on the Toasted Gastrobrunch menu like Bloody Mary varieties, Bellini’s, mimosas, a coffee bar and flaming coffee drinks.

Owner Sami Ladecki opened his first Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla in 1989. Now, in addition to the several Sammy’s locations in California and Nevada, Ladecki is rebranding the 15-year-old Sammy’s location off Fletcher Parkway into a brunch spot.

“They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day we agree! And brunch continues to be a growing weekly must for weekends and weekdays too widening the fame for all-day breakfast cravings,” said Sami Ladeki. “Toasted continues to expand in popularity, and we’re thrilled to bring it to East County with our most craveable dishes.”

For dinner, don’t miss out on the wagyu burger on brioche, along with other Sammy’s fan favorites like the Chopped Chicken Salad, Mini Duck Tacos and the pizzas that made them famous. There will also be new menu items like grilled octopus, thin crust pizzas and a variety of tacos.

Toasted is a spin-off of Ladeki’s Toast Gastrobrunch in Carlsbad, which opened in early 2019 but closed in October 2022. The concept did so well Ladeki opened locations in Las Vegas. Now, with the success of the North County and Las Vegas locations, the brunch spot is coming to La Mesa.

The new Toasted Gastrobrunch location in La Mesa will be open daily from 8 am. to 8 p.m.