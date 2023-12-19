SAN DIEGO — After 44 years of operation, one of Tio Leo’s locations will be closing.

The Mexican restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook last week that it will be shutting down its Grantville location at 6333 Mission Gorge Rd. on Dec. 31.

Annamarie Sciuto, who currently runs the Grantville location, told FOX5SanDiego.com that the reasoning for the closure is due to retirement. She says she’s been with the family business since the age of 19.

Her father Leo Sciuto and brother Joe Sciuto, who was 16 years old at the time, first opened Tio Leo’s in Grantville in 1979.

The restaurant on Mission Gorge Road was a special place for Joe, who worked his way up from washing dishes to learning recipes and creating his own.

“Not only did the restaurant bring success to the family, but it also connected the lives of Joe Sciuto and his wife Kathleen,” the restaurant’s website said. “The two met in 1981 when Kathleen joined the Tio Leo’s family working at the Mission Gorge restaurant.”

Annamarie shared her praise for the “faithful employees” at the Grantville restaurant, thanking them for their service over the years.

The Sciuto family also opened four other Tio Leo restaurants in Mira Mesa (1982), Morena (1987), Carmel Valley (1998) and Scripps Poway (2019).

While the Mira Mesa and Carmel Valley locations are no longer in operation, Annamarie says customers can still enjoy Tio Leo’s in Scripps Poway and Morena.

And for a fun fact, Annamarie added that all 15 grandchildren have worked at Tio Leo’s at one point.