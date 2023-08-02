SAN DIEGO — A nonstop flight between Tijuana and Phoenix is coming to American Airlines.

Starting Feb. 15, the airline will launch the direct flight between Tijuana International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The flight will be the only direct option from Tijuana to any U.S. city, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Tijuana will be the 13th international city to which the airline will offer direct service.

The mayor of Phoenix says the addition will boost business for Arizona’s capital city.

“The addition of a direct, non-stop flight to Tijuana, Mexico builds on Phoenix’s status as a major

hub and one of Mexico’s largest air travel markets. This new connection will ultimately

strengthen our tourism industry, support business, and create more job opportunities for

Phoenicians,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a news release.

On the same date, the airline will also start operating two daily flights between Phoenix and another Mexico city, Guadalajara.