SAN DIEGO — Mocktails, or non-alcoholic mixed drinks, have gained popularity over the years, according to Yelp.

The company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses recently compiled a list of the top 25 places to get a mocktail in the U.S.

Three San Diego spots found themselves on the list, including Raised by Wolves in University City (No. 5), Kindred in South Park (No. 9) and Mothership in South Park (No. 14).

Raised by Wolves’ zero proof drink menu:

Hibiscus Phosphate: hibiscus gomme, acid phosphate, club soda

Pirate’s Anthem: lime, pineapple, orange, black walnut, allspice

Kindred’s zero proof drink menu:

Miracle Cure: pineapple, lime, coconut, passionfruit, thai basil, lemongrass, spirulina

Zombie Prescription: pineapple turmeric shrub, grapefruit, lemon, cinnamon, ginger, agave

Kiss of Steel: cold brew coffee, oat milk, cinnamon, coconut, orange twist

Verdita: pineapple, lime, serrano chili, mint, cilantro

Book of Days: matcha, coconut water, lime, aquafaba fizz, orange blossom

Mothership’s zero proof drink menu:

Tracking Device: coconut water, coconut cream, lime, hibiscus

Mr. Replicator: cold brew concentrate, coconut cream, sage, oat milk, aquafaba

X-Ray: white cane non-alcoholic spirit, lime, Szechuan peppercorn, spearmint, peppermint oil

“As we approach Dry January, there’s a noticeable buzz on Yelp. While we’re seeing consumers increasingly search for the best spots to grab zero-proof cocktails all year round, the beginning of the year remains the most popular time,” said Tara Lewis, Yelp’s Trend Expert and VP of Community Expansion.

Yelp conducted this study by identifying trends within searches related to mocktails, comparing the searches from November 2023 to December 2022 vs. November 2022 to December 2021.