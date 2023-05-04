Bartenders working behind the center circular bar at Raised by Wolves. (Photo by Arlene Ibarra)

SAN DIEGO — Speakeasies have become a not-so-secret novelty in San Diego, boasting delicious drinks inside a unique bar atmosphere.

While all these hotspots offer innovative and flavorful cocktail creations, one San Diego speakeasy was named one of the best bars in all of North America.

Raised by Wolves, located in the Westfield UTC mall, was ranked in the top 20 of a list of North America’s 50 Best Bars in 2022 — an annual ranking to shine a light on the region as a first-class cocktail destination.

The opulent and ornate bar immerses guests in an environment that feels like it was pulled right from the glamourous speakeasies of the 1920s prohibition era.

Before a secret door leads guests to the main bar, they enter a old-world liquor store, with carved wooden cabinets, Art Deco light fixtures and an old-fashioned cash register.

That old-world grandeur continues when guests step behind the secret door and into the bar itself. The spectacular circular bar sits under a massive glass dome ceiling, with décor and finishes that resemble a cozy, old European library.

While the bar’s beauty is a sight to behold, the creative cocktails — divided by refreshing, decadent, spirit-forward and reserve sections — are what got Raised by Wolves onto the Best Bars list.

Reservations are quite in demand, however, with the average booking being a month in advance. Any cocktail enthusiasts looking to give Raised by Wolves a try can secure a table here.

The North America’s 50 Best Bar list features a wide array of bar experiences, from speakeasies and upscale cocktail bars to unpretentious dive bars.

Attaboy in New York City came in the number one spot on the Best Bars list, with Handshake Speakeasy and Licoreria Limantour — both in Mexico City — following it in the second and third place.

Other California speakeasies included on the list were:

#9 – Thunderbolt, Los Angeles

#33 – Friends and Family, Oakland

#34 – Death & Co, Los Angeles

#39 – ABV, San Francisco

#50 – Genever, Los Angeles

The best bars list is voted on by a panel of 260 drink experts, including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and cocktail connoisseurs from eight different regions in North America. The panel members then cast multiple votes based on their best bar experiences from the last 18 months, according to the organization behind North America’s 50 Best Bars.