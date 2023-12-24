BONITA, Calif. — A San Diego County bakery is representing California on a new Yelp list of best holiday desserts across the country.

The fresh fruit strudel at Hans & Harry’s Bakery in Bonita, California, has made the list put together by Yelp of best holiday desserts you can find in each state.

Maybe you’re traveling and want to check out a new dessert in another state, or maybe you live locally or are traveling to San Diego County for the holidays, Yelp’s “Crumbs Across America: A state-by-state guide to the best holiday desserts” list features a holiday dessert in every state across the country.

Other bakeries featured along the West Coast:

The list names only one bakery from each state, and Hans & Harry’s Bakery in San Diego County is representing California.

Do some research and you could get lucky as some of the places listed on Yelp’s list even ship nationwide.

Yelp reports they put together the list featuring the top bakeries with holiday reviews in each state. The list was made based on the number of reviews mentioning “holidays,” and places were ranked based on several factors like ratings and the volume of reviews, along with the number of “holiday dessert” mentions in those reviews. The bakeries that made the list had to be open, with a passing health score.

On this list, Arizona’s Fairytale Brownies and Wisconsin’s O&H Danish Bakery ship their sweets throughout the country so you don’t even have to drive to get into the holiday spirit.

Han’s and Harry’s Bakery is located at 5080 Bonita Rd b2 in Bonita, California.

The bakery will be closed on Christmas (Dec. 25), Dec. 26 and New Years Day (Jan. 1). It will be open on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and again on Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The bakery’s website notes the best way to order is through their online store as wait times can be long during the holiday season.