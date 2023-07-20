A view from the rooftop of Valle atop the Mission Pacific hotel in Oceanside. (Credit: Valle)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — There’s only one restaurant in all of Oceanside that’s received a Michelin star and it has a seaside view made for dinner sunsets.

Valle — a contemporary Mexican kitchen — sits below the Mission Pacific hotel in coastal downtown, an area that has been on the rise in recent years.

Led by Chef Roberto Alcocer, this restaurant is known for fusing together fresh ingredients to create authentic flavors inspired by Baja Mexico’s Guadalupe Valley wine region with a California twist.

On Tuesday, the restaurant received a Michelin star at a California awards recognition ceremony. This accolade may come as no surprise to those who know Chef Alcocer, who’s acquired more than 20 years of experience cooking in Mexico, along with some time in Michelin-starred kitchens in both France and Spain.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment since I started cooking in France 21 years ago, and today the dream has become a reality. Receiving a Michelin Star for Valle validates the hard work, discipline and high standards I set since day one of envisioning this concept. I am filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride,” Chef Alcocer stated after receiving this recognition.

Valle’s California-sourced tasting menu is served in an elevated setting, which Chef Alcocer says creates “an intriguing juxtaposition of modern Mexican dining against the carefree energy of Oceanside’s surf and skate community.”

On the menu, you can find varying eight-course meals with elated dishes that include Pink oyster Aguachile, Chard Onion Tarte, Kaluga Hybrid Caviar, Chancla con corte de wagyu, among other carefully crafted bites.

A plate presented by Valle in Oceanside, Calif. (Credit: Valle)

“This star symbolizes the passion, relentless dedication, and countless hours of work we have put into Valle. Thank you to the guests that have supported us and inspired myself and my team to strive for excellence in every service. It is our continued honor to welcome you to our oceanfront dining room in Oceanside as we proudly contribute to the growing gastronomic culinary scene in North County San Diego,” said Chef Alcocer.

Chef Roberto Alcocer (pictured) earns a Michelin star for Valle in Oceanside, Calif. (Credit: Valle)

Valle is open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The bar area opens for cocktails and wine at 4 p.m.