SAN DIEGO — Southern California has no shortage of wedding venues, from coastal cliffs to gorgeous valleys and desert oases. But there’s one destination, renovated from a historic inn nestled in the idyllic mountain town of Idyllwild, that’s looking to do something different.

San Diego resident, Jeff MacGurn, and his husband own “Harvey House,” the new wedding venue designed to support same-sex and other non-traditional couples – a dream that came from their own experience trying to get married at a time of great tumult for the LGBTQ+ community.

MacGurn started dating his now-husband, Austin, in 2007, right around the time it first became legal for same-sex couples to get married in California. While the two had only been dating for a short time, they debated tying the knot, since they weren’t sure if it would become illegal again.

Unfortunately, the window closed not long after it opened when residents passed Proposition 8 in 2008, which banned same-sex marriage once again.

When the U.S. Supreme Court legalized gay marriage nationwide in 2013, MacGurn and his partner jumped at the opportunity, after seeing first-hand how fragile the right was for them.

“There was some concern, especially in San Diego where the county (clerk) Ernie Dronenburg filed a lawsuit that could have potentially overturned it again,” MacGurn recalled.

“We rushed out to get married without a lot of time,” he continued, “and weddings take a while to put together.”

Because of the urgency of the moment, MacGurn and his then husband weren’t able to have the kind of wedding they wanted, so they decided to revisit their vows with another ceremony around their 10-year anniversary.

As MacGurn recalled, the two started planning and scouting venues, keeping in mind what a wedding would look like for them. What they found, however, was that most venues in the San Diego area aren’t catered to couples that do not fit the traditional mold.

“More and more, we were thinking we don’t necessarily want to have a traditional wedding, in the sense that … a lot of the traditions just don’t really apply to same-sex couples,” he explained.

That’s when MacGurn and his husband discovered that the historic Idyllwild bed and breakfast, the Rainbow Inn, was on the market.

Built in 1990, the Rainbow Inn was one of a handful of destinations in Southern California that served as a safe haven for LGBTQ+ couples during a time when it wasn’t always safe for them to go out into public together.

Sanctuary bars, restaurants and hotels – like the Rainbow Inn – had cropped up all over the country in the decades prior, offering queer individuals a space to be themselves without the fear of discrimination.

As LGBTQ+ couples have become more accepted, the demand for these safe havens subsequently fell over time.

“For us, that almost highlighted the necessity for a venue that was a little bit more geared towards handling all types of weddings versus just one very traditional style of wedding,” MacGurn said.

After MacGurn and his husband purchased the Rainbow Inn, they closed it for about a year to renovate it to fit their vision for an inclusive wedding space. The inn was reopened in September 2022 as Harvey House – named as an homage to the late politician and gay rights icon, Harvey Milk.

In designing the remodel, MacGurn said he and his husband made a point of creating a space that can be used for all kinds of weddings, avoiding some of the stereotypes associated with traditional ceremonies.

The altar at Harvey House, a new wedding venue in Idyllwild. (Courtesy of Harvey House)

The exterior of Harvey House, a new wedding venue in Idyllwild that renovated from a historic LGBTQ+ safe haven bed and breakfast, at wintertime. (Courtesy of Harvey House)

The interior of Harvey House, a new wedding venue in Idyllwild. (Courtesy of Harvey House)

“We said to ourselves, maybe we could buy this venue and do something that was a little bit different,” MacGurn said, “that could appeal to not just your traditional couples … but also non-traditional couples – people who don’t want your standard, typical wedding and want to do something different.”

For Harvey House, it’s the little things that make all the difference, such as having non-gendered wedding suites, having a vendor list that’s celebratory of all types of weddings and avoiding asking questions rooted in a traditional ceremony mindset like which person will stand at the altar while the other walks down the aisle.

To further their goal of flexibility and inclusivity, all of the employees at the venue have undergone diversity, equity and inclusion training to better understand how to use the space to fit the vision of each couple, MacGurn said – whether they’re same-sex or not.

“That was really important for us, for (employees) to understand what it’s like from somebody else’s perspective and help them translate that into the best ways to utilize the venue,” he continued.

Since Harvey House opened for weddings, there has been a flood of interest from all kinds of couples, which MacGurn credits to both the dramatic, sweeping views and the work that they put into the venue to make it accessible to everyone.

“At the end of the day, the important part is really making people feel accepted and comfortable,” MacGurn said. “We want to make sure there’s a space for everyone, especially (the LGBTQ+) community.”

“We want to allow people to experience their traditions and celebrate in a way that makes the most sense for them on their special day,” he continued. “It’s one of the biggest days of somebody’s life, it should be as special as you want it to be.”