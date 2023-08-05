SAN DIEGO — When you walk through the doors of Saint James French Diner in San Diego’s historic Gaslamp Quarter, you may get a hint of classic American vibes with booth seating options.

However, the candlelight and fare may have you saying “oui, oui” when a friendly staffer offers to pour you a glass of French champagne to bubble your mouth as you weigh your dining options.

Located below the Palihotel on Sixth Avenue, Saint James French Diner is serving up French-inspired classics for both brunch and dinner, while also becoming a bistro during the morning hours with latte specials and plenty of espresso.

When it comes to the food, there are variety of bar snacks to choose from if you’re just stopping in for some cocktails and conversation. There’s the fried oysters, poutine, croquettes, and even some padron peppers with bottarga and lemon.

For those who love appetizers, you can start with the French onion soup, steak tartare crostone (bread), mussels, or the clams and fideos (noodles).

Some people may choose to skip the small bites and starters to jump right into the main course. For entrees, this Gaslamp diner has crafted a roasted chicken dish with Dijon, mustard greens and aioli. There’s also the bouillabaisse boil with snow crab, shrimp sausage, potatoes and fennel.

If you want more American style, you can always order one of their made-to-order burgers or choose from their array of salads. The full menu can be found here.

At Saint James French Diner, barista service runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., dinner service runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends only.