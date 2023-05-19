SAN DIEGO — Beloved Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, sweetgreen, is set to open its second San Diego location next week.

The new location of the fast-casual salad restaurant chain will be opening at Westfield UTC on Tuesday, May 23.

The original sweetgreen was founded in 2007 by three recent college graduates in Washington, D.C. as a way to “reimagine fast food.” Since then, over a hundred restaurants have been opened, gaining widespread popularity among health-food enthusiasts and foodies alike.

The UTC location will be the second sweetgreen to open in America’s Finest City. The first outpost opened early last year in Carlsbad at the Beacon La Costa Towne Center.

To celebrate the location’s opening, sweetgreen will be giving away floral arrangements from UnTethered Flowers, as well as cold brew from a coffee cart courtesy of Cargo Café. The coffee cart will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.

For every meal sold on Tuesday’s opening day, sweetgreen will be donating a meal to the Jacob & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to help those experiencing food insecurity.

The brand, which is known for its sustainability efforts on top of its plant-forward menu, has also commissioned art installments at the new UTC location by local Mojave Desert artist, Aaron Glassman, depicting “the balance and harmony of a healthy ecosystem, society and individuals.”

Store hours at the new UTC location will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Up to 32 people will be able to sit inside the 2,293 square-foot location to enjoy their delicious salad offerings, as well as 10 diners outside.

Two more San Diego-based sweetgreen locations — one in Del Mar and one in 4S Ranch — are currently in development.