The interior of the new Smokin J’s BBQ in downtown San Diego. (Courtesy of Smokin J’s)

SAN DIEGO — Beloved San Diego barbecue restaurant, Smokin J’s, is bringing its acclaimed flavors to a new downtown eatery later this month.

On Friday, July 28, the BBQ-joint will be opening its third location in the Gaslamp Quarter, occupying a highly-visible spot in one of the neighborhood’s historic buildings.

The new brick-and-mortar restaurant will join Smokin J’s other two locations — one in Poway and another in Miramar — serving up finger-lickin’ meats and delicious side dishes.

“It is an incredible milestone to be opening our third restaurant in the greater San Diego area,” said Jeremy George, co-owner and pitmaster of Smokin J’s BBQ, “made possible by our amazing team that has been growing with us over the years.”

Smokin J’s BBQ was founded in 2016, as the restaurant says, when Jeremy called his brother Josh to offer him joint-ownership in the new restaurant he was starting. It was a passion project for him, stemming from his love of BBQ that developed during his college days in St. Louis.

Jeremy and his wife moved across the country from Virginia to San Diego so he could pursue this passing, hauling their first smoker all over town to serve up BBQ at local markets and other pop-up locations.

After awhile, they developed a following, eventually transforming into the Poway Smokin J’s restaurant in December 2019.

“After opening our first restaurant 3-and-a-half years ago, San Diego has really begun to feel like home,” Josh said. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to open a spot in the Gaslamp District, the heart of our new home.”

Situated in a building over a century old, the new 3,800 square-foot Gaslamp outpost has been redesigned to mirror the aesthetic of the original Poway location, featuring exposed brick walls, wood plank ceilings, antique mirrors and other unique decorations. The dining area will be able to accommodate about 120 guests at a time.

The location’s menu will feature all the staples that Smokin J’s is known for, including their signature pork shoulders and briskets smoked for 12 to 16 hours, St. Louie Spare Ribs and Smokin J sandwich.

Crowd-pleasing sides like mac ‘n cheese, slaw and bean crack will also be available in addition to offerings exclusive to downtown.

For dessert, guests will be able to enjoy their sought-after pecan pie and a new pecan pie-flavored milkshake.

Smokin J’s newest location can be found at 751 4th Ave. in downtown San Diego.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.