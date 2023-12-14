SAN DIEGO — It’s been described by Michelin Guide as an upscale tropical paradise filled with floral patterns and warm vibes, where tiki drinks flow alongside contemporary dishes.

This restaurant in La Jolla, which has only been open since fall of 2022, has quickly made its name known within San Diego’s culinary scene.

Named after the “greater bird-of-paradise,” Paradisaea has become a newcomer to the Michelin Guide’s California selection of restaurants. It’s the only San Diego-area spot to be mentioned in December’s wave of new additions.

Here’s what the Michelin Guide had to say about the prestigious La Jolla establishment:

“As might be expected, the mood extends to the bar, where tiki drinks take center stage. The kitchen turns out simple, contemporary cooking featuring local ingredients with Asian and tropical inflections. Case in point? Coconut shrimp, though here it’s grilled over a robata and served with a coconut-lime dipping sauce. Northern halibut is fried to a crispy, golden brown and served over a thin slice of watermelon radish and lettuce with green curry aioli and a sweet chili sauce.”

If these accolades caught your attention, an inside look at some dishes and cocktails found on Paradisaea’s menu is sure to entice you further.

Ribeye plate at Paradisaea in La Jolla, Calif. (Photo credit: John Dole)

Beef Tartare plate at Paradisaea in La Jolla, Calif. (Photo credit: John Dole)

Beet Salad plate at Paradisaea in La Jolla, Calif. (Photo credit: John Dole)

Pina cocktail at Paradisaea in La Jolla, Calif. (Photo credit: John Dole)

Earth cocktail at Paradisaea in La Jolla, Calif. (Photo credit: John Dole)

Negroni cocktail at Paradisaea in La Jolla, Calif. (Photo credit: John Dole)

Restaurant owners Zoe and Eric Kleinbub told FOX 5 they are thrilled with Paradisaea’s inclusion within the shortlist of San Diego restaurants that are recognized for the Michelin Guide.

“Our focus has always been on the food and doing the best we possibly can as a restaurant,” said Eric. “Every day we wake up and try to figure out how we can do a better job for our guests, with every last detail scrutinized, and we couldn’t feel more honored to receive that recognition.”

Paradisaea, located at 5680 La Jolla Blvd., is open from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday.