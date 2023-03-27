Whether you are team sweet or savory, eggs benedict is a staple at any brunch gathering and a new ranking from Yelp revealed the top places to get the popular dish in each state.

For Californians looking to try the “best” eggs benedict in the Golden State, Creamy Spoon French Bistro in Glendale is the place to go, according to Yelp.

“This is the second or third time that we are getting this wonderful recognition, and it is a very humbling experience for which we are more than thankful,” a representative for the restaurant told KTLA.

“It makes us, the Creamy Spoon Team, feel loved and appreciated and reaffirms our commitment to excellence with every plate and every single customer.”

Creamy Spoon French Bistro is a family-owned restaurant and the eggs benedict dish (and all its variants) are likely the most popular items on the menu and that’s been the case for many years.

A photo of an eggs benedict meal that’s served at the Creamy Spoon French Bistro restaurant in Glendale. (Creamy Spoon)

In addition to the classic eggs Benedict, customers can order other variations of the dish, including salmon, crab cakes, hash browns and more.

“Those who’ve tried it keep ordering it, and those who haven’t yet, but have heard about it through word of mouth, praise, or have read our reviews, specifically come in to try it,” the restaurant representative said.

While Creamy Spoon French Bistro is known for its eggs benedict dishes, the restaurant also serves popular brunch food items like sweet and savory crepes, omelets and avocado toast.

Everything is made fresh to order, the restaurant says.

Creamy Spoon French Bistro has 641 reviews on Yelp, with most being five-star rankings.

“This is my second time at Creamy Spoon and I can easily say that this place has to be in my top 10! If you like a chill atmosphere, this is the place for you,” one user shared. “I love the coffee here; the service and food are amazing!”

Yelp’s “Top eggs benedict in every state” was released in celebration of National Brunch Month, which takes place in April.