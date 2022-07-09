NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A family-owned barbershop has now served the South Bay for 50 years, and its owners are throwing a party to celebrate the milestone.

Highland Barber Shop, near the corner of Highland Avenue and East 18th Street in National City, first opened in 1972. The Camara family, which runs the shop, says that makes it the oldest running establishment cutting hair in the city.

The family business spans two generations, with Antonio “Tony” Camara, who opened the shop, eventually giving way to his wife and then one of his four boys. The boys grew up helping at the shop, sweeping the floors as a first job.

“We’ve been providing quality haircuts for multiple generations,” Raland Camara said in a statement. “In fact, it’s common to hear customers talk about how they started getting haircuts as kids and now they’re bringing their own kids. We’re so proud to be a memory lane landmark as well as part of the National City community.”

Raland now runs the shop while also working as an engineer at Northrop Grumman. He said the business helped put him and his three other brothers through college.

The Camaras credit National City’s Small Business Development Center for helping keep the shop afloat despite COVID-19 business closures.

“They have been very helpful to me as I took an active role in running the shop with my mom’s health issues during the pandemic,” Raland said, in a news release. “They were great advisors”

Highland Barber Shop is throwing a party to celebrate five decades in business on Saturday, July 16. The event will feature food and prizes, including a haircut priced as if it was the year of the shop’s opening.

“Come down and help us celebrate like it’s 1972,” Raland said.

You can learn more on the barbershop’s website.