SAN DIEGO — Lesbian bars are a dying breed in the nightlife industry, with fewer than 30 left nationwide today. Among those “last-of-their-kind” bars is a San Diego spot, nestled in the historic neighborhood of Hillcrest.

Gossip Grill, located right on University Avenue, is the sole dive in the region that puts queer and transgender women at the forefront of its business.

Moe Girton, the owner of the bar, moved to San Diego in 1999 – a time when there were several different nightlife options for lesbian women to choose from. The two most popular in the neighborhood were Six Degrees and The Flame.

However, the bars shut down nearly six months apart in the early 2000s, leaving queer women with no spot to call home up until Girton opened Gossip in 2009.

“It’s one of those things you don’t realize what you have until it’s gone,” said Girton, who worked in The Flame up until it shuttered. After the spot closed down, she went to work as a bartender at a new, more traditional gay bar down the street, Baja Betty’s.

Moe Girton, the owner of San Diego bar, Gossip Grill, pictured in front of a “Welcome Home Beautiful” sign. Gossip Grill is one of five remaining lesbian bars in California. (Courtesy of Britt Leach and Kimberly Motos)

“Once (The Flame and Six Degrees) closed, there was nowhere to go, which is one of the reasons they came in and saw me at Betty’s a lot,” Girton recalled. That influx of queer women looking for a bar that would be tailored to their needs is what prompted Girton to open Gossip.

For nearly 14 years, Gossip was the only brick-and-mortar watering hole for lesbians and other queer women in all of Southern California, including Los Angeles. That was until two new LGBTQ+ women-forward bars opened in Los Angeles earlier this year: the Rubyfruit and Honey’s.

Women-forward bars within the LGBTQ+ community have been dwindling for decades. In 1980, there were about 200 across the United States, according to the Lesbian Bar Project. Today, only 27 are left and five are here in the Golden State.

While Gossip is no longer the sole Southern California bar of its kind, the lesbian bar remains an endangered species. Since their peak in the 1980s, the country has been hemorrhaging spaces that center queer women, leaving only a handful of them left across the country.

It’s hard to pinpoint one particular reason why so many of these bars had disappeared. As Assistant Professor of Sociology at SUNY Farmingdale Jaime Hartless explained, they were always relatively vulnerable, given the historic lack of financial power that women had in the early days of the gay bar.

“These spots kind of emerged more slowly, once women had a bit more disposable income and they have mostly been concentrated in larger urban areas,” she said.

Traditional gay bars run by men, Hartless explained, emerged in the 1920s at a time when women were in an economically precarious position – their wealth often depended on who they married.

The first lesbian bars started cropped up a little later, booming in the 1960s when women were more financially independent. The need for these spaces, according to Hartless, stemmed from frustration queer women felt over not having a space that could meet their needs.

Moving into the early 21st century, however, Hartless said the gay bar started to dry out altogether amid technological advances and greater acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community, acutely impacting lesbian bars simply because there were less of them to begin with.

Reckoning with gender inclusivity has also shuttered many of these sapphic-safe spaces as well.

“A lot of the lesbian bars, or, as a lot of us refer to them as, dyke bars, wanted to remain dyke bars,” Girton said. “They didn’t want trans (people) in there, they didn’t want bisexuals in there … they wanted to stay in their little boxes … Those bars aren’t around anymore.”

Particularly for younger generations, there’s a greater reluctance to divide social spaces in the community based on traditional understanding of gender, with many hesitant to patronize this type of bar because of fear they wouldn’t be welcoming to everyone in practice.

But, that inclusion is something that Girton strives to do at Gossip.

A person sits on another’s shoulders in the San Diego bar, Gossip Grill. Gossip Grill is one of the five remaining lesbian bars in California. (Courtesy of Britt Leach and Kimberly Motos)

As she says, their bread and butter is creating a playground for everyone in the community, but especially for those who she calls the “marginalized of the marginalized” – Sapphic women and transgender individuals. Their safety in the space is prioritized above all else.

That’s also why she’s adamant about not referring to the dive as a “lesbian bar.”

“We’ve gone from being a lesbian bar to a woman-forward bar, or a queen women’s safe space,” Girton said. “We’ve had to kind of adapt .. the ones that were able to adapt and embrace it and move forward are still around.”

However, members of the community stress that there’s still precious value for maintaining women-forward bars.

Mixed-gender spaces, while inclusive in theory, often see many of the issues that made lesbian bars a necessity for the community in the first place, according to its members.

A recent study spearheaded by Hartless found that queer women still report feeling like they are excluded from the communities being built into gay spaces.

“In these kinds of mixed use spaces, (queer women) struggled to figure out where they fit,” Hartless said of the experiences shared with her during the study. “They didn’t feel like they had the same rapport with bar staff. They didn’t feel like they had the same opportunities for romantic connections and community building. They didn’t feel like the events were as targeted for them.”

And bars are at the heart of queer culture for LGBTQ+ adults, oftentimes becoming more than just a watering hole – it’s where they find their family, their friends, possible romantic partners. Their bar is their community.

“There’s a sense of comfort at a women’s bar,” Girton said. “It’s nice to be in a room where you’re around like minded folks, who share the same core values.”

“It is important that you have safe spaces that folks of all ages can go and know they’re going to be accepted and see people that are like them and know that something’s not wrong with them,” Girton continued.