SAN DIEGO — Construction is well underway on the new Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport (SAN) and while it’ll be some time before it opens to travelers, details about what the new building will feature are slowly starting to be announced.

On Tuesday, SAN revealed the first handful of new concessionaries that will be coming to the airport’s new building alongside the anticipated phased opening of the travel hub in late 2025 and early 2028.

During the first phase of Terminal 1’s opening in 2025, four San Diego-based flavors will become available for travelers.

Popular coffee chain, Better Buzz Coffee Roasters, will be the one of these concessions opening with the first phase. The location will be located just opposite the airside security checkpoint, perfect for early morning passengers to grab a coffee or a pastry before their flight.

Parakeet Café will also be coming to Terminal 1, offering travelers a menu that combines their delicious healthy dishes with an airport-specific hot breakfast menu.

Cutwater Spirits is the final addition announced that will be opening with the terminal’s first phase, bringing the distillery’s nationally acclaimed spirits and cocktails to the largest restaurant space at the east end of the building near Southwest Airlines gates. The Encinitas-based roastery, Lofty Coffee, will also be taking up a quarter of the 2,903-square-foot space.

Rendering of the exterior of the Better Buzz Coffee location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the exterior of the Cutwater location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the interior of the Cutwater location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the exterior of the Parakeet Café location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the exterior of the Lofty Coffee location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the interior of the Lofty Coffee location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

With the second phase of Terminal 1’s opening in 2028, three more San Diego staples will be opening to serve passengers.

Kettner Exchange — the Little Italy roof-top bar known for its innovative cocktails — will have a new free-standing bar location in the main gathering area of the building. The outpost will include a beverage and food menu curated by Chef Brian Redzikowski, as well as art exhibits and a performance stage.

Meanwhile, Puesto will be bringing their unique takes on classic Mexican cuisine to the largest restaurant space in the western portion of the new Terminal with gates that serve Delta Airlines and others, alongside Carmel Mountain Ranch-based micro-roastery Monstra Coffee.

Rendering of the exterior of the Kettner Exchange location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the exterior of the Puesto location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the interior of the Puesto location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

Rendering of the exterior of the Mostra Coffee location coming to San Diego International Airport’s new Terminal 1. (Courtesy of San Diego International Airport)

All of the new restaurants and bars will be operated by High Flying Foods, a San Francisco-based airport concessions business, according to the Airport Authority, except for Parakeet Café, which will be operated by an Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.

According to the Airport Authority, 15 new concession locations will open in 2025, followed by an additional 10 in 2028. Of the 25 stores, 32,000 square feet of the new concession space account for additional restaurants in the airport, while 14,000 will be made up of retail spots.

What will be filling the remainder of the storefront space is set to be voted on by the Airport Authority Board of Directors in the coming months.

The nearly $3.4 billion SAN Terminal 1 project broke ground in late 2021. By the time it is completed in 2028, the terminal will have 11 additional gates, as well as new amenities and improved transportation access to and from the airport.