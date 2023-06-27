Starbucks is kicking off the summer with a tropical twist.

On Tuesday, the coffeehouse company unveiled three new fruity frozen drinks to its menu:

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage

Pineapple and passionfruit flavors are combined with diced pineapple and lemonade to make up this flavorful drink.

Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage (Starbucks)

Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage

Strawberry and acai flavors are mixed with lemonade, strawberries and ice, making for a drink that resembles an icy strawberry lemonade.

Frozen Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage (Starbucks)

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage

The beverage contains dragonfruit pieces, lemonade and ice, mixed with flavors of mango.

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers® Beverage (Starbucks)

“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconutmilk, lemonade or blending with ice,” said Matt Thornton, senior beverage developer at Starbucks. “Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”

All drinks are available in stores in the U.S. and Canada beginning Tuesday.