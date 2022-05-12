SAN DIEGO – California is home to some of the most celebrated wineries in the world — and the San Diego area is no exception.

This week, Yelp published a list of the top 25 places to enjoy wine in San Diego, spotlighting a variety of locales from sprawling vineyards to wineries in urban settings. Of the top 25, most are in North and East County with a number of San Diego hot spots checking in on the list.

Taking the top spot on Yelp’s list is Koi Zen Cellars, located in a business park in the Carmel Mountain Ranch area, east of Interstate 15. Owned by Darius and Lisa Miller, the winery and tasting room has a five-star rating on the review site. Koi Zen’s website shows that they do a little bit of everything, from making their own wines to hosting a membership club that ships throughout the U.S. and hosting tasting events and fundraisers throughout the year.

Second on the list is Chuparosa Vineyards, stylized as chuparosa VINEYARDS, off of San Vicente Road and south of Ramona High School in Ramona. Like Koi Zen, Chuparosa has a five-star Yelp rating with reviewers noting it’s something of a “hidden gem” in the community. See a list of their offerings here.

“Hands down THE BEST wine in Ramona,” one reviewer wrote. “In fact, my husband and I have traveled the world tasting wine and it is some of the best we’ve ever had.”

The third listed is Coomber Craft Wines in Oceanside, which opened in 2019. The opening came about a decade after a group of investors with owners Skip and Maureen Coomber started a winemaking facility in Santa Barbara, its website shows.

Coomber makes its own wines, hosts a wine club and rents its venue for weddings and other special events.

“Wow!” one reviewer said. “What a great location and the back patio is the coolest spot! We almost didn’t see the patio as we sat down at the bar!”

Here are the top 10 wineries listed by Yelp

Click or tap here to read the rest of Yelp’s list.