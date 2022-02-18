Communities with the fastest-growing home prices in the San Diego area

File photo – An aerial view of a neighborhood in Poway, a suburb of San Diego County that’s among the area’s fastest growing real estate markets, according to a 2021 Stacker report. (Getty)

SAN DIEGO — As the cost-of-living in San Diego increases, some residents who want to stay near America’s Finest City may be exploring nearby communities where they could find a deal.

Other people might want to expand somewhere with more room, or are newcomers to the region exploring all that the broader county has to offer.

Whatever the reason, the past couple years have developed a very hot housing market: While the coronavirus pandemic put an enormous strain on the economy, it also created a real estate boom driven largely by people buying second homes as vacation properties.

Stacker compiled a list of communities with the fastest growing home prices in the San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from Zillow. There is a clear trend: Many of the places that are growing more costly are rural communities, either in far East or North County.

Cities are ranked by the change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes and apartments over the last year as of November 2021. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.3% to $316,368.

Keep reading to see if your home city made the list.

#15. Fallbrook, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.2%

– 5 year price change: +52.1%

– Typical home value: $785,769 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Bonsall, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.2%

– 5 year price change: +51.1%

– Typical home value: $877,137 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Poway, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.3%

– 5 year price change: +55.8%

– Typical home value: $1,016,953 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Vista, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.4%

– 5 year price change: +59.2%

– Typical home value: $756,765 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Oceanside, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.4%

– 5 year price change: +59.1%

– Typical home value: $756,208 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#10. San Marcos, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.5%

– 5 year price change: +55.8%

– Typical home value: $818,182 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Mount Laguna, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.5%

– 5 year price change: +88.6%

– Typical home value: $326,852 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Encinitas, CA

– 1 year price change: +25.8%

– 5 year price change: +60.1%

– Typical home value: $1,618,242 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Santa Ysabel, CA

– 1 year price change: +26.0%

– 5 year price change: +47.8%

– Typical home value: $658,182 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Carlsbad, CA

– 1 year price change: +28.8%

– 5 year price change: +59.4%

– Typical home value: $1,268,517 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Warner Springs, CA

– 1 year price change: +29.1%

– 5 year price change: +44.7%

– Typical home value: $459,371 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Pala, CA

– 1 year price change: +30.3%

– 5 year price change: +46.6%

– Typical home value: $929,436 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Palomar Mountain, CA

– 1 year price change: +34.9%

– 5 year price change: +32.8%

– Typical home value: $415,931 (#42 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Boulevard, CA

– 1 year price change: +35.5%

– 5 year price change: +58.4%

– Typical home value: $420,445 (#41 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Ranchita, CA

– 1 year price change: +36.2%

– 5 year price change: +46.7%

– Typical home value: $448,282 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in San Diego metro area