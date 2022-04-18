SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Five affordable housing projects in San Diego County will be awarded a total of more than $20 million in federal and state funding, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Monday.

Combined, the five projects offer 375 units, according to the HHSA. They serve low-income San Diegans and previously homeless seniors and veterans.

“Many area residents are priced out of the local market due to the rising cost of living,” said David Estrella, director of HHSA’s Housing and Community Development Services. “These funds will secure a stable place to live for some of the most vulnerable San Diegans.”

The projects receiving funding are:

Santa Fe Senior Village in Vista, $9.375 million for 54 units that serve low-income seniors, homeless seniors and homeless senior veterans;

COMM 22 Addition in Logan Heights, $4 million for 61 units that serve low-income families;

Union Tower in National City, $3.5 million for 94 units that serve low-income families;

Mariposa II in San Marcos, $2.6 million for 96 units which serve low-income families; and

Aviara East in Carlsbad, $1.3 million for 70 units which serve low- income families.

According to the HHSA, the funding for the five projects resulted from the county’s work with various federal and state housing initiatives, including HUD’s HOME Investment Partnership Program, The HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program, the Innovative Housing Trust Fund and the No Place Like Home program.

These newest investments are in addition to a previous round of funding announced in March for four projects in Vista, Ramona, Clairemont and San Ysidro. Combined, the funding totals more than $43 million, and is intended to allow the county to support the addition of nearly 800 new affordable housing units throughout the region.

