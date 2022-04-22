SAN DIEGO – Here’s something that might help San Diegans relish the upcoming weekend.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make a pit stop in the area with three planned locations on its schedule. Famously shaped like a hot dog in a bun, the vehicles tour the country year-round with staffers known as Hotdoggers who show it off and hand out the highly sought-after Wiener Whistles.

It appears to be part of a Southern California swing for the Wienermobile with upcoming stops as far north as Santa Clarita, to the east in Palm Desert and as far south as La Mesa, a tour map shows.

The La Mesa stop is from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Walmart located at 5500 Grossmont Center Dr. On Saturday, it is planned to be at the Escondido Walmart at 1330 E. Grand Ave. from noon to 4 p.m.

The San Diego County leg of the tour looks to come to a close Sunday when it’s slated to be at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad at 5704 Paseo Del Norte. That visit is planned from 9 a.m. to noon.

See a full list of upcoming stops in Southern California:

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION April 22 Noon – 4 p.m. La Mesa Walmart (5500 Grossmont Center Dr.) April 23 Noon – 4 p.m. Escondido Walmart (1330 E. Grand Ave.) April 24 9 a.m. – noon Carlsbad The Flower Fields (5704 Paseo Del Norte) April 27 10 a.m. – noon Palm Springs Walmart (5601 Ramon Rd.) April 27 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Palm Desert Walmart (34500 Monterey Ave.) April 28 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Chino Walmart (3943 Grand Ave.) April 30 10 a.m. – noon Santa Ana Walmart (3600 W. McFadden Ave.) April 30 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Lake Forest Walmart (26502 Towne Center Dr.) May 1 10 a.m. – noon Santa Clarita Walmart (27931 Kelly Johnson Pkwy) May 1 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Santa Clarita Walmart (26517-26471 Carl Boyer Dr.)

Hoping to ketchup with the famed vehicle in California or elsewhere? Click or tap here to track it.