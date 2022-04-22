SAN DIEGO – Here’s something that might help San Diegans relish the upcoming weekend.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make a pit stop in the area with three planned locations on its schedule. Famously shaped like a hot dog in a bun, the vehicles tour the country year-round with staffers known as Hotdoggers who show it off and hand out the highly sought-after Wiener Whistles.
It appears to be part of a Southern California swing for the Wienermobile with upcoming stops as far north as Santa Clarita, to the east in Palm Desert and as far south as La Mesa, a tour map shows.
The La Mesa stop is from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Walmart located at 5500 Grossmont Center Dr. On Saturday, it is planned to be at the Escondido Walmart at 1330 E. Grand Ave. from noon to 4 p.m.
The San Diego County leg of the tour looks to come to a close Sunday when it’s slated to be at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad at 5704 Paseo Del Norte. That visit is planned from 9 a.m. to noon.
See a full list of upcoming stops in Southern California:
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|April 22
|Noon – 4 p.m.
|La Mesa
|Walmart (5500 Grossmont Center Dr.)
|April 23
|Noon – 4 p.m.
|Escondido
|Walmart (1330 E. Grand Ave.)
|April 24
|9 a.m. – noon
|Carlsbad
|The Flower Fields (5704 Paseo Del Norte)
|April 27
|10 a.m. – noon
|Palm Springs
|Walmart (5601 Ramon Rd.)
|April 27
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Palm Desert
|Walmart (34500 Monterey Ave.)
|April 28
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Chino
|Walmart (3943 Grand Ave.)
|April 30
|10 a.m. – noon
|Santa Ana
|Walmart (3600 W. McFadden Ave.)
|April 30
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Lake Forest
|Walmart (26502 Towne Center Dr.)
|May 1
|10 a.m. – noon
|Santa Clarita
|Walmart (27931 Kelly Johnson Pkwy)
|May 1
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Santa Clarita
|Walmart (26517-26471 Carl Boyer Dr.)
Hoping to ketchup with the famed vehicle in California or elsewhere? Click or tap here to track it.