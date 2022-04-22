SAN DIEGO – Here’s something that might help San Diegans relish the upcoming weekend.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make a pit stop in the area with three planned locations on its schedule. Famously shaped like a hot dog in a bun, the vehicles tour the country year-round with staffers known as Hotdoggers who show it off and hand out the highly sought-after Wiener Whistles.

It appears to be part of a Southern California swing for the Wienermobile with upcoming stops as far north as Santa Clarita, to the east in Palm Desert and as far south as La Mesa, a tour map shows.

The La Mesa stop is from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at the Walmart located at 5500 Grossmont Center Dr. On Saturday, it is planned to be at the Escondido Walmart at 1330 E. Grand Ave. from noon to 4 p.m.

The San Diego County leg of the tour looks to come to a close Sunday when it’s slated to be at The Flower Fields in Carlsbad at 5704 Paseo Del Norte. That visit is planned from 9 a.m. to noon.

See a full list of upcoming stops in Southern California:

DATETIMECITYLOCATION
April 22Noon – 4 p.m.La MesaWalmart (5500 Grossmont Center Dr.)
April 23Noon – 4 p.m.EscondidoWalmart (1330 E. Grand Ave.)
April 249 a.m. – noonCarlsbadThe Flower Fields (5704 Paseo Del Norte)
April 2710 a.m. – noon Palm SpringsWalmart (5601 Ramon Rd.)
April 271 p.m. – 3 p.m.Palm DesertWalmart (34500 Monterey Ave.)
April 281 p.m. – 3 p.m.ChinoWalmart (3943 Grand Ave.)
April 3010 a.m. – noonSanta AnaWalmart (3600 W. McFadden Ave.)
April 301 p.m. – 3 p.m.Lake ForestWalmart (26502 Towne Center Dr.)
May 110 a.m. – noonSanta ClaritaWalmart (27931 Kelly Johnson Pkwy)
May 11 p.m. – 3 p.m.Santa ClaritaWalmart (26517-26471 Carl Boyer Dr.)

Hoping to ketchup with the famed vehicle in California or elsewhere? Click or tap here to track it.