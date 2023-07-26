SAN DIEGO — With oil prices nudging fuel costs upward in recent weeks, filling up your gas tank in San Diego County may feel like it’s breaking the bank.

With California being the second most expensive gasoline market in the country as of July, according to AAA data, some drivers are choosing to shop around to find the best deal at the pump.

GasBuddy, a technology company that helps track crowd-sourced locations and prices of gas stations, has compiled a list of the 10 cheapest places to purchase gas across San Diego County.

Grab your wallet and head to one of these locations below the next time you need to fill up to save a few bucks.

*These prices reflect reported costs as of Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. and are subject to change.

— Sycuan Market (4915 Dehesa Rd. in El Cajon): Regular $4.39; midgrade $4.55; premium $4.65; diesel $4.49.

— Mohsen Oil #7 (3205 Main St. in Chula Vista): Regular $4.33; midgrade $4.53; premium $4.63; diesel $4.43.

— Circle Market (3504 Bancroft Dr. in Spring Valley): Regular $4.35; midgrade $4.55; premium $4.65; diesel $4.69.

— Mohsen Oil #2 in (628 S Coast Hwy. in Oceanside): Regular $4.36; midgrade $4.56; premium $4.66; diesel $4.67.

— Mohsen Oil #1 (3213 Mission Ave. in Oceanside): Regular $4.36; midgrade $4.56; premium $4.66; diesel $4.67.

— BPC in Spring Valley (9111 Campo Rd. in Spring Valley: Regular $4.47; midgrade $4.67; premium $4.87; diesel $4.89.

— ARCO (9108 Campo Rd. in Spring Valley): Regular $4.47; midgrade $4.67; premium $4.87; diesel price not available.

— ARCO (9065 Campo Rd. in Spring Valley): Regular $4.37; midgrade price not available; premium price not available; diesel price not available.

— Highway Fuel (596 N Mollison Ave. in El Cajon): Regular $4.49; midgrade $4.59; premium $4.69; diesel $4.59.

— Costco (8125 Fletcher Pkwy. in La Mesa): Regular $4.39; midgrade price not available; premium $4.69; diesel price not available.

As of Wednesday, the average price per gallon of gas in San Diego is $4.98, according to AAA.