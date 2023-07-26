CARLSBAD, Calif. — With a hot summer comes some fiery news for spicy chicken lovers in North County as a new restaurant is set to open its doors.

The Red Chickz will soon be serving hand-breaded, made-to-order Nashville hot chicken inside The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

Whether your taste buds prefer extreme heat or moderate spice, this crunchy hot chicken can be enjoyed at eight varying heat levels. It starts at a “Flavorful Plain” and escalates all the way up to a daring “Hotter Than You” spice blend.

You can enjoy The Original Sandwich or opt for the Chicken Tenders or Whole Wings, all served with potato wedges.

There are also options for chicken lovers who enjoy the combination of sweet and spicy. Choose from the Chicken & Waffle or the Chicken & French Toast, which can also come as a sandwich.

For those who prefer veggies over meats, you might go for the Nashville hot Cauliflower Sandwich or Cauliflower Bites.

The Red Chickz’s French Toast Sandwich is pictured. (Credit: The Red Chickz)

The Red Chickz’s Jumbo Wings are pictured. (Credit: The Red Chickz)

The Red Chickz’s Jumbo Shrimp are pictured. (Credit: The Red Chickz)

The Red Chickz’s Cauliflower Bites are pictured. (Credit: The Red Chickz)

The Red Chickz’s Chicken & Waffle are pictured. (Credit: The Red Chickz)

The Red Chickz popularity is proven by its impressive 1.2 million TikTok followers who follow the brand for behind-the-scenes glimpses at the cooking process and for mouthwatering food shots.

This Los Angeles-based emerging food chain has a storefront in downtown Los Angeles and in Culver City. This new San Diego area location will mark the brands chicken trio of fiery kitchens.

Though an open date has not been set in stone, a representative with The Red Chickz told FOX 5 that this Carlsbad restaurant is anticipated to be slinging chicken by the end of summer.