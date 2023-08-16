SAN DIEGO — Have you ever experienced fine dining on a cruise ship? Well that’s what The Marine Room in La Jolla offers, but on land.

Diners are able to catch satisfying sights of the ocean, cove or sunset.

The uniqueness of The Marine Room’s atmosphere helped make it to No. 3 on Thrillist’s top 10 most popular TikTok restaurants in the U.S.

With more than four million views on TikTok, the coastal eatery is famous for its eye-level dining view of waves crashing against the restaurant’s windows.

“The high tide dinner was super special, we had a blast and enjoyed the show with the sunset and the waves!! Amazing staff made the night very enjoyable. Great drinks at the bar and during dinner! Fun times were had to celebrate a great time with family!!” Yelper Sean G. commented.

“The marine room is a beautiful experience. The best view in all of San Diego probably,” Yelper Danielle A. said.

Built in 1916, the structure was originally a four-bedroom roadside inn and restaurant called the Spindrift Inn, according to the restaurant. Then in 1941, it became the Marine Room.

For seafood lovers, the restaurant serves dishes like the Baja California Swordfish or Local Bluefin Tuna while meat eaters can try out the Dry Aged Prime Tomahawk or Center Cut Filet Mignon.

Other spots in California that made the list were two Los Angeles restaurants, with Catch ranking No. 1 and Perch at No. 4. Nobu Malibu placed No. 6 on the list.