A new ice cream shop is coming to town. (Photo released by Salt & Straw)

SAN DIEGO — A new ice cream shop is set to debut in San Diego this Spring and will be churning out the classics, along with some more unique creations.

Salt & Straw, a Portland originated ice cream company, will be serving up what some have called “iconic artisan” scoops at a brand new location at the Westfield UTC shopping center, located 4575 La Jolla Village Dr. 1150.

The shop, which is expected to open in May, can be found at the north end of the mall, across the parking lot from Crate & Barrel. The entrance to the storefront faces La Jolla Village Drive.

Salt & Straw was founded by a pair of cousins, Kim and Tyler Malek, who partner with small artisanal purveyors to create a menu filled with perfected classics and monthly flavors that rotate, a company representative told FOX 5.

Here’s a sneak peak at some of the flavors — classics and those more unique — that can be expected by visitors of the outdoor shopping center.

— Double Fold Vanilla

— Sea Salt Caramel Ribbons

— Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper

— Cloudforest Chocolate Ishpingo & Mango

— Honey Lavender

— Cold Brew Coffee Cashew Praline

— Dandelion Cocoa Nibs and Frangipane

— Peanut Butter Brittle Caramel Fudge

— Freckled Mint Chocolate Chip

Lactose intolerant or vegan? Fear not — Salt & Straw has dairy free options that include seasonal sorbets and more.

Grab a double scoop waffle cone, single cup or even bring home some pints this Spring from Salt & Straw at the Westfield UTC.

This will mark the third Salt & Straw ice cream shop opening in San Diego. There is currently a storefront in Little Italy, located at 1670 India St., and another storefront in Del Mar, located at 3705 Caminito Ct. Suite 0580.