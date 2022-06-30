ENCINITAS, Calif. – A luxury home designed by one of the world’s top architects to have scenic views of the ocean from every room soon could break real estate records in Encinitas — again.

The 6,329-square-foot home at 532 Neptune Ave., known as The Crescent House, hit the market earlier this year for $23.5 million. The property has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms on about a half-acre of land. It originally was built for Bud Fischer and his wife Esther, the late developer once referred to by a San Diego Union-Tribune reporter as “the pioneer mogul of the Gaslamp Quarter.”

It currently is owned by married couple Eileen Quinn and Lance Williams, who purchased it in 2016 for $11.1 million as a vacation property, which set the community’s local sales record.

In a statement, Quinn offered warm remarks about the property, saying, “This house is not just living in a home, it’s living in an experience.“

The Crescent House, a four-bedroom estate with four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms in Encinitas, Calif., is up for sale for $23.5 million. (Photos provided by Rancho Photos)

“You are living in a piece of art, in a genius’ mind,” Quinn was quoted as saying, referring to architectural designer Wallace Cunningham.

Realtor Lisa Waltman also is fond of Cunningham and of the house, which she previously sold several years ago with Kelly Howard, both of Compass Real Estate. In fact, Waltman said Williams toured the home alone and decided to buy before Quinn had even seen it.

Speaking by phone to FOX 5, Waltman said Cunningham — also the mind behind Razor House in La Jolla, which reportedly was purchased by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz in 2019 — maximized every inch of the property to deliver “panoramic views” of the water.

“There’s so much about it,” Waltman said. “The way it makes you feel transported like you’re not on a well-traveled street. Once you come in, the walls, the way it has these ramps and curves and views.”

Waltman adds, “I would say it’s modern, but it’s timeless.”

True to its name, the home is shaped like a crescent moon and wraps around an infinity pool. It has two levels developed with what Waltman called “a tasteful use of materials,” a wraparound indoor staircase and a spacious outdoor patio area with 74 feet of ocean frontage, the property’s listing shows.

“This house happens to be upside down with all of the principal rooms located on the top level,” Cunningham said in a statement released by Compass. “The intention was to create a path to the top without realizing you’re actually ascending. There are a series of ramps that can be taken, staircases, and an elevator – it offers multiple journeys.

“Each path is designed to shield you from the street and neighboring properties and to open up dramatic views under and through the building.”

The Crescent House, a four-bedroom estate with four bathrooms and two half-bathrooms in Encinitas, Calif., is up for sale for $23.5 million. (Photos provided by Rancho Photos)

The property’s look previously was compared to Tony Stark’s home in the “Iron Man” movie franchise, but it’s also caught the eye of Hollywood in its own respect. It was featured in a season three episode of the HBO series “Westworld,” shot in the evening to give it a cool and moody look, Waltman said.

“If you were to visit, you would see there is energy and people, but it has a very relaxed vibe,” she said.

