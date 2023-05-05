Drive up returns are now available at Target locations across San Diego. (Target)

SAN DIEGO — Drive up returns will now become available at Target locations across San Diego, according to the retail corporation.

Customers who have unopened items within 90 days of purchase can return them for free from the comfort of their car, store officials said in a press release Thursday.

Online and in-store purchases through guests’ Target.com accounts can be used at drive up returns as well.

How it works:

Use the Target app to initiate a return via drive up prior to going to a local Target store;

A Target team member will retrieve the return from the customer’s car once you’ve arrived;

An order confirmation and refund will be returned to their original payment.

Target locations across the country will soon launch drive up returns by June, the company said.