Sycuan Casino reopens

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Sycuan Casino reopened Wednesday in limited fashion, becoming the second of five tribal casinos that will open its doors this week.

The casino actually had a soft reopening on Tuesday, in which VIP casino patrons were allowed in to gamble. But on Wednesday, the casino officially opened to the general public.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, there was no line to get into Sycuan. On Monday, however, when Viejas opened after a two-month closure, there were long lines to get in all day.

Viejas Casino and Resort reopened on Monday, Jamul Casino will reopen on Thursday and Valley View Casino & Hotel and Harrah’s Resort Southern California will reopen Friday.

Bingo and poker will remain closed as part of the phased reopening. Restaurants will operate for limited hours and gaming areas will require appropriate spacing between players and staff.

Tables games will be limited to a maximum of three players per table and every other slot machine will be turned off to further encourage space between players.

Patrons and staff will also be required to undergo temperature checks, wear masks at all times and practice physical distancing.

All five casinos are on tribal land, meaning they are not subject to the same state regulations that have limited most business operations in California.