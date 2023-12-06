CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Water rates could be increasing for Sweetwater Authority customers.

Wednesday evening, the water utility company plans to discuss new water rates and charges.

Company officials told FOX 5 they have some of the lowest rates, but inflationary pressure is driving a potential rate hike.

“We have to keep up with increasing costs, so that is oftentimes what drives these cost increases,” said Carlos Quintero, the Sweetwater Authority’s general manager.

The Sweetwater Authority will vote on raising water rates by 0.5% in January, and possibly 6% the following year.

Quintero said maintenance costs, such as improving 400 miles of pipeline, plus inflation equals customers having to pay more.

“It helps us to continue to provide excellent water quality water. We are committed, we have an obligation by law to provide water that meets all the standards,” Quintero said.

The proposed rates would impact an estimated 192,000 customers in National City, Bonita and western Chula Vista.

“What do you say to some residents that can’t afford a rate increase, or are saying that everything is already too expensive?” FOX 5 asked Quintero.

“It is. Our board they’re very committed to making sure our customers can afford their water bill. I commend staff for always trying to do things in the most cost-effective manner,” Quintero answered.

The Sweetwater Authority does offer a payment plan for its customers.