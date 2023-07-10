Exterior of the new Del Mar Highlands location of Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, Sweetgreen. (Courtesy of The Brand Guild)

SAN DIEGO — Cult-favorite Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, Sweetgreen, is set to open its third location in San Diego this week.

The new outpost of the fast-casual salad spot will be opening at Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Tuesday, July 11.

Sweetgreen was founded in 2007 by three recent college graduates in Washington, D.C. as a way to “reimagine fast food.” Since then, over a hundred restaurants have been opened, gaining widespread popularity among health-food enthusiasts and foodies alike.

The Del Mar Highlands Town Center location will open nearly two months after Sweetgreen expanded its presence in San Diego to Westfield UTC in La Jolla. The first outpost in America’s Finest City opened early last year in Carlsbad at the Beacon La Costa Towne Center.

To celebrate the Del Mar location’s opening, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony with the North San Diego Business Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m., followed by live music from The Heart Band, giveaways and more.

Those at the opening can build their own floral bar with Posies Floral Company, lick vegan ice cream from Stella Jean’s Ice Cream or sip on kombucha from Health-Ade for free. Exclusive Sweetgreen merchandise will also be available for the first 100 customers.

Interior of the new Del Mar Highlands location of Los Angeles-based restaurant chain, Sweetgreen. (Courtesy of The Brand Guild)

Guests will also be able to enter a giveaway to win a handmade blanket by Parker Heath, a local artist that also partnered with the chain to create a unique art installation for the store using natural materials to embody the idea of a person’s innate naturalism.

The new 2,400 square-foot Sweetgreen location will accommodate 22 diners inside the storefront and 20 outside on a patio. Store hours for the location will be 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

A fourth San Diego-based Sweetgreen location is also currently in development in 42 Ranch.