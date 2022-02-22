Sweetgreen opens first San Diego-area location

Sweetgreen will open its first location in San Diego County on February 22, 2022. (Sweetgreen)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Sweetgreen, a restaurant chain known for its salads, will open its first location in San Diego County Tuesday.

The fast-casual restaurant has moved into 7750 El Camino Real, Suite A at The Beacon La Costa in Carlsbad. The North County location will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The location will serve up specialties like its Kale Caesar and Guacamole Greens, plus seasonal offerings like Steelhead Remoulade, Crispy Chicken Salad and Miso Bowl, which diners can enjoy through March.

For every meal sold on opening day, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to the San Diego Food Bank’s North County chapter.

The restaurant is located next-door to a brand-new Shake Shack that opened its doors last month.