When it comes to fast food, there’s a reason “fast” comes before “food.” Keeping lines moving is the name of the game.

Subway, the world’s largest fast-food chain (yes, bigger than McD’s) is rolling out the most sweeping change to its menu in almost 60 years — in large part because customers had too many time-consuming choices to make.

Simply put, you could design your sandwich any way you wanted. That’s cool from a customer-service perspective, but not so much from a keep-the-line-moving standpoint.

The new “Subway Series” menu steers customers toward 12 sandwiches that cut back on the decision making.

There are four categories to pick from (cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken and clubs), each featuring three different sandwiches.

“The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon,” Trevor Haynes, Subway’s North American president, said in a statement.

“Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination.”

According to the research firm Technomic, Subway sales in the United States fell to $9.4 billion last year, compared with $12.3 billion in 2013.

Privately held Subway doesn’t release its own sales figures.

The company closed about 1,000 U.S. locations last year. It now has roughly 21,000 outlets.

Most fast-food chains have been revamping their menus since the outset of the pandemic to stoke customer interest and reduce choices (and thus keep things moving).

Subway is following suit. And it’s probably the smart move.